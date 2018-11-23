Logo


LARRY C MARTIN

on 11/23/2018

Mr. Larry C. Martin, 66, of Cave City, KY, died on November 21, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Martin was a native of Cave City, Kentucky and the son of the late Chester and Evelyn Martin.  Mr. Martin was a member of the Owens Chapel Baptist Church and formerly employed at Firestone Tire, GAW  Mobile Home and Devore Carpet & Flooring along with Condy Johnson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Lee and sisters, Mattie & Andrea.

Survivors include his wife, Susann Martin of Cave City, KY;  step-daughter, Chrissy; sisters, Virginia Mae, Priscilla Jo and Lenita Carol; brother, Bobby Matthew;  Aunts Lizzie Mae, Martin Geneva Martin and Crystal Vaughn; granddaughters, Chantel & Kitana; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and  special friends, Jeff Coates, Kenny Williams, Squillak & Finn.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City with Rev. Fred Paul officiating.  Burial will follow in the Owens Chapel Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

