on 08/28/2018 |

Larry Dale (Wimpee) Davis, 57, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at his residence. He was a son of the late Russell Wallace and Lillie Marie Batey Davis. He was a 1979 graduate of Glasgow High School and a little league coach for 35 years.

He is survived by two sisters: Marcella (Donnie, Sr.) Thurman and Janice Davis (Robert) Fields; two nieces: Michelle Davis and Savannah Thurman; one nephew: Donnie Thurman, Jr.; one great-nephew: Bentley Thurman; special friend: Amy Claywell and her son Tanner (Melissa) Sawyer and their son Karson Sautterly.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother: Danny Davis.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home for expenses.