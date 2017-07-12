Logo


Larry David Hurt

on 12/07/2017 |

Larry David Hurt, 68, of Tompkinsville passed away Wednesday, December 6 at St Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

He was born October 1, 1949 in Metcalfe County to the late Rondal Hurt and Regina Harper Hurt. He was a retired lineman for Verizon and a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ. He was united in marriage on January 10, 1968 to the former Faye Bartley.

He is survived by his wife: Faye Bartley Hurt, one son: Eric Hurt and wife Stacey of Bowling Green, one daughter: Stacey Rouse and husband Tony of Tompkinsville, three brothers: Terry Hurt and wife Carol, Kenny Hurt and wife Ruby, Mark Hurt and wife Penny all of Tompkinsville, two sisters: Dana Ellis of Tompkinsville, Kathy Brown and husband Larry of Red Boiling Springs, three grandchildren: Jackson Rouse, Olivia Rouse and Oliver Hurt.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday and after 8:00 AM on Saturday at Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation.

