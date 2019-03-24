Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Larry Dorman Summers

on 03/24/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Larry Dorman Summers, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY.
He was born January 26, 1950 in Monroe County, KY to the late Oral Summers and Flossie Adams Summers. He was retired from the trucking industry where he worked many years. He was a loving, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by two daughters Jennifer Bean of Tompkinsville, KY and Melissa Gayle Summers of Bowling Green, KY; one sister; Naomi Summers of Tompkinsville, KY; one brother; Dewayne Summers of Fishers, IN; and two grandchildren; Peyton Summers of Tompkinsville, KY, and Gibril Summers of Louisville, KY and one great-grandchild; Julio Dior Summers of Louisville, Ky.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister Mildred Strode, four brothers Denver Summers, Oral Lanys Summers, Dennis Summers and David Summers.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with a private burial to follow in Beautiful Home Cemetery. Bro. Doug Copas will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday March 24, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations the Monroe County Backpack Program and can be made at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Larry Dorman Summers”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

EUGENIA MORRISON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
59°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Sunday 03/24 80%
High 61° / Low 49°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/25 60%
High 59° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Tuesday 03/26 0%
High 55° / Low 29°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.