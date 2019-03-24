on 03/24/2019 |

Larry Dorman Summers, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY.

He was born January 26, 1950 in Monroe County, KY to the late Oral Summers and Flossie Adams Summers. He was retired from the trucking industry where he worked many years. He was a loving, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by two daughters Jennifer Bean of Tompkinsville, KY and Melissa Gayle Summers of Bowling Green, KY; one sister; Naomi Summers of Tompkinsville, KY; one brother; Dewayne Summers of Fishers, IN; and two grandchildren; Peyton Summers of Tompkinsville, KY, and Gibril Summers of Louisville, KY and one great-grandchild; Julio Dior Summers of Louisville, Ky.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister Mildred Strode, four brothers Denver Summers, Oral Lanys Summers, Dennis Summers and David Summers.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with a private burial to follow in Beautiful Home Cemetery. Bro. Doug Copas will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday March 24, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations the Monroe County Backpack Program and can be made at the funeral home.