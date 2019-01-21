on 01/21/2019 |

Larry Douglas Garmon, 79, a native of Barren County, died at home on January 20, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on May 3, 1939, in Glasgow, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Drury Valiant and Emily Gladys (Jolly) Garmon.

Mr. Garmon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cecile Wilson Garmon; a daughter, Leslie Garmon Sarasin, and her husband, the Honorable Ronald A. Sarasin, of McLean, Virginia; and a grandson, Douglas Wilson Sarasin, who is a student at the University of Kentucky. He is also survived by his brother Roy Garmon, nieces Leigh Ann Strode and Andrea Gentry (John) and nephews Jeff Garmon (Jo) and Eric Garmon (Mindy), all of Glasgow; sister-in-law Sue Nancy Wilson Herbert of Arizona; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Garmon was a life-long member of the Glasgow Baptist Church. He was a 1958 graduate of Glasgow High School and received his undergraduate degree in 1962 from the University of Kentucky and his law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1965. While at UK, he was member of Order of Coif and Phi Alpha Delta, as well as the Board of Editors of the Kentucky Law Journal, 1964-65.

After completing his education in 1965, Mr. Garmon returned to Glasgow to enter the private practice of law with his father-in-law, Cecil C. Wilson, in the firm Wilson, Baker, Herbert & Garmon. He practiced law in Glasgow for more than 53 years, the last 30 of those years at Garmon & Goodman with his longtime law partner Charles A. Goodman, III.

During that time, he served in several community positions, including as City Prosecutor from 1970 to1974 and as general counsel to the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce for many years. He was named “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” by the Chamber in 1998.

Mr. Garmon was known for his strong work ethic, his spirit of generosity and his commitment to his community.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 1 o’clock pm at the Glasgow Baptist Church, located at 401 South Green Street in Glasgow. Arrangements will be under the direction of A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, and from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on the day of the funeral.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to either the Mary Wood Weldon Library or the TJ Community Foundation for the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home.