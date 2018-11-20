Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Larry Eudene (Porky) Powell

on 11/20/2018 |

Larry Eudene (Porky) Powell, age 59, of Beaumont, died November 20, 2018 at his residence

Born October 30, 1959 to the late Lucian and Opal Wray Powell and was the husband of Judy Lynn Brown Powell who survives.

Besides his wife he is survived by one daughter Melissa (Steven) Lee of Cave City and one son Larry Mark Benjamin Elgin (Brandy) Powell of Summer Shade; two brothers Jimmy (Delsie) Powell of Burkesville and Johnny (Cheryl Denice) Powell of Albany; three grandchildren Jubilee Marie Powell, Larry Eudene Benjamin Clyde Powell, and Cleopatra (Cleo) Powell.

In addition to his parents he was preceeded in death by two brothers Ronnie Powell and Billy Powell.

Funeral services will be Sunday November 25, 2018 – 2:00 pm at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Powell Family Farm.

Visitation will be Saturday November 24 beginning at 4:00 pm and on Sunday November 25, 2018 from 8:00 till service time of 2:00 pm.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Larry Eudene (Porky) Powell”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Stephanie and Steven Keys

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
40°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 11/20 0%
High 42° / Low 25°
Overcast
Clear
Wednesday 11/21 10%
High 50° / Low 29°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 11/22 10%
High 55° / Low 34°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.