on 11/20/2018 |

Larry Eudene (Porky) Powell, age 59, of Beaumont, died November 20, 2018 at his residence

Born October 30, 1959 to the late Lucian and Opal Wray Powell and was the husband of Judy Lynn Brown Powell who survives.

Besides his wife he is survived by one daughter Melissa (Steven) Lee of Cave City and one son Larry Mark Benjamin Elgin (Brandy) Powell of Summer Shade; two brothers Jimmy (Delsie) Powell of Burkesville and Johnny (Cheryl Denice) Powell of Albany; three grandchildren Jubilee Marie Powell, Larry Eudene Benjamin Clyde Powell, and Cleopatra (Cleo) Powell.

In addition to his parents he was preceeded in death by two brothers Ronnie Powell and Billy Powell.

Funeral services will be Sunday November 25, 2018 – 2:00 pm at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Powell Family Farm.

Visitation will be Saturday November 24 beginning at 4:00 pm and on Sunday November 25, 2018 from 8:00 till service time of 2:00 pm.