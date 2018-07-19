Logo


LARRY GLENN HARE

on 07/19/2018 |

Larry Glenn Hare, 69, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Horace and Zelma Morgan Hare.  Larry was a retired butcher for Houchens Food Stores and was a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church.  He enjoyed C.B. radio and was known as “Mr. Lucky” to his C.B. friends and was a big fan U of K sports.

Survivors include his wife Connie; 1 son Kevin Hare (Cassandra), 1 daughter Kim Robertson (Tony); 4 grandchildren Chelsea Hare, Austin Honeycutt, Aleigha Hare and Jordan Hare; 1 brother William Carroll Hare (Betty), 3 sisters Lillian Hare Broady, Linda Hare Ford (Jim) and Gina Hare Circle (Mack) all of Glasgow. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Mike Broady.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, July 21st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 3pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.

