Larry Joe McGuire

on 09/10/2017 |

Larry Joe McGuire, 67, of Glasgow, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was a Hart County native, a member of Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, retired after 30 years from R.R. Donnelly and Sons, of Glasgow, an outdoorsman who enjoyed landscaping and gardening. He also highly favored his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Pace McGuire, of Glasgow; his son, Michael Joe McGuire,of Brownsville; 3 grandsons, James Bell, Zachary McGuire and Joseph (Bubs) McGuire; his parents, Pete and Joann McGuire, of Munfordville; one sister, Paula Lowe and husband, Daryl, of Bowling Green; one brother, Lyn McGuire, of Canmer; 2 nieces, Ashley McGuire and Amber Lowe Jones; 2 nephews, Kenny McGuire and Tyler Lowe.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am, Monday, September 11, 2017 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home on Sunday from 11am-8pm, and after 8am until service time, on Monday.

