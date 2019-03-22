Logo


LARRY L MORGAN

on 03/22/2019 |
Larry L. Morgan, 73, Glasgow, passed away at his residence.  A native of Nashville, he was a son of the late Lattie Lansden Morgan and Evelyn Harris Morgan.  He retired as controller at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.

Survivors include two sons: Scott Morgan of Jacksonville, FL and Steve Morgan of Raleigh, NC; one granddaughter, Hayden Morgan of Newnan, GA; one sister, Wanda Nipper of Mt. Juliet, TN; a niece, Lynn Merritt and her children Jade and Jasmine; one nephew, Tony Suggs; two uncles: Donald Harris of Portland, TN and Bobby Harris of Columbia, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Myra Faye Morgan; a sister, Phyllis Suggs; an aunt and several uncles.

A Celebration of Larry’s life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.  Visitation will be from 2 to 3 at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to your favorite charity.

