Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LARRY MADDOCK, JR

on 02/06/2019 |

Larry Maddock, Jr., age 73 of Bowling Green, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The St. Louis, Missouri native was born on  July 19, 1945 to the late Lawrence Alexander Maddock, Sr. and  the late Eugenia “Jean” Mae Maddock.

Larry was U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany during Vietnam.  He retired as an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 1.    

He leaves to honor his memory– two daughters, Jesssica Schick (Robert) of Salmon, ID and Rebecca Maddock of Granite City, IL; one brother, Patrick Maddock of Bowling Green and three grandchildren, Dylan Schick, Angela and Cameron Griffing.  He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary “Cookie” Flood. 

Memorial contributions can be made to:  Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.

VISITATION

3 – 5 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

2 – 4 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019

Shepard Funeral Chapel, 9255 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Missouri

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LARRY MADDOCK, JR”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
1:53 PM CST on February 06, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 08, 2019
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Rain
Wednesday 02/06 90%
High 66° / Low 57°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 02/07 100%
High 69° / Low 22°
Rain
Clear
Friday 02/08 0%
High 35° / Low 19°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.