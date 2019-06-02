on 02/06/2019 |

Larry Maddock, Jr., age 73 of Bowling Green, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The St. Louis, Missouri native was born on July 19, 1945 to the late Lawrence Alexander Maddock, Sr. and the late Eugenia “Jean” Mae Maddock.

Larry was U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany during Vietnam. He retired as an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 1.

He leaves to honor his memory– two daughters, Jesssica Schick (Robert) of Salmon, ID and Rebecca Maddock of Granite City, IL; one brother, Patrick Maddock of Bowling Green and three grandchildren, Dylan Schick, Angela and Cameron Griffing. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary “Cookie” Flood.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.

VISITATION

3 – 5 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

2 – 4 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019

Shepard Funeral Chapel, 9255 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Missouri