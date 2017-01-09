Larry Mutter 76 of Cave City died Monday, January 09, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Glasgow the son of the late Raymond L. and Helen Page Mutter. Larry was a dairy farmer and presently employed by Cave City Tourism.

He was a 1958 graduate of Austin-Tracy High School, graduated from Western KY University in 1962 and earned his master’s degree in agriculture from the University of KY. Larry was a well-known cattleman in and around Barren County and Kentucky. He attended the Kentucky State Fair for 50 plus years and was a judge for the dairy cattle events. He was active in the Cave City Chamber of Commerce and the Cave City Lions Club. He was awarded the Ernie Award for 2016 by the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce. Larry accepted Christ at the age of 14 and attended Caveland Baptist Church.

He is survived by 1 brother Joe Alan Mutter (Linda) of Glasgow; 3 sisters Carolyn Harp, Gaye Shaw and Janis Turner all of Glasgow; 2 aunts Laverne Mutter and Martha Mutter of Glasgow and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 11th at Caveland Baptist Church with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 4:00 PM Tuesday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and Wednesday morning until time for services.

Memorial contributions may be made to: BRAWA or the Caveland Baptist Church.