LARRY PHILLIP JOLLY

on 04/30/2018 |

Larry Philip Jolly, 72, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Larry was born in Metcalfe county, the son of the late Rev. James Howard Jolly and Dimple Edith Gray Jolly.

Larry was a former employee of the Mallory Capacitor Co. and more recently a distributor for the Murray Biscuit Co. He was very active with the Glasgow-Barren County Jaycees, the Glasgow High School Scottie Band and Barren Bass Masters. He was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Ann Evans Jolly; 1 son Benton Philip Jolly and wife Joy Hill Jolly of Bowling Green; a granddaughter Emma Kate Jolly; his sister Linda Jolly Whitlow of Goshen, KY; his brother Gary Jolly and wife Judy of Jackson, MS; 3 nephews Kevin Whitlow of Austin, TX, Tony Whitlow of Goshen, KY and Jason Jolly of Jackson, MS. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, May 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm and Thursday morning until services.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glasgow High School Scottie Marching Band, c/o Glasgow High School, 1601 Columbia Ave., Glasgow, KY 42141.