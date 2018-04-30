Larry Phillip Jolly 72 of Glasgow died Sunday at the T J Samson Community Hospital. Funeral arrangements for Larry Phillip Jolly are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
LARRY PHILLIP JOLLY
on 04/30/2018 |
