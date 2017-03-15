LARRY REX BIRGE (UPDATED)

Larry Rex Birge, age 59, of Summer Shade, died Monday, March 13, 2017 at his residence. Born October 28, 1957, in Glasgow, he was a son of the late Elzy Rex Birge and Dixie Bradley Birge, who survives. He was a farmer.

Survivors in addition to his mother include, one sister Becky Birge, Summer Shade; two brothers Tony (Raquel) Birge and James Birge, both of Summer Shade; two nieces Emma and Maria; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Phil Lowry officiating. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 2:00-8:00 pm. and on Friday after 7:00 am until time of services.