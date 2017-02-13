Larry Steve Graham, 65, Glasgow, died Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Charlie and Lula Bell Huff Graham. He was formerly a packer at Glasgow Foods.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Jean Graham; five children: Steve Graham, Jr., William Graham, Elvis Aaron Graham, Jessie D. Graham, and Barbara Perez; two brothers: James Graham and Ricky Graham; two sisters: Elizabeth Turner and Brenda Grimsley; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Thomas Wayne Graham and Randall Paul Graham; and one sister: Linda Gail Graham.

Mr. Graham chose cremation. No services are scheduled. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family.