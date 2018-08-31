Logo


LARRY WATT

on 08/31/2018

Larry Watt, 71 of Bowling Green died Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the Hospice House
The Warren County native was a son of the late Willis and Willodean Cowles Watt and is preceded in death by three brothers, Stephen Watt, Billy Ray Watt, Kenny Watt and one sister, Carolyn Hawks.

He was a supervisor at Holley Carburetor where he worked for 42 years, a farmer and a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ.

His survivors include his wife of 49 1/2 years Mary Hazel Watt; three daughters, Monica Ross (Dusty), Jennifer Jones(Wallace), Brittany Gray (Isabella), one son, Tyler Hagan (Andrea); three grandchildren, Addison Ross, Katilyn Ross, Knox Tyler Hagan; one sister, Diane Hurt; three brothers, Estell Watt (Linda), Harold Watt (Patricia), Donnie Watt (Dorothy); one brother-in-law, Floyd Hawks, one sister-in-law, Carolyn Watt; several nieces and nephews

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

