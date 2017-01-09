Larry Wayne Hicks, 56 of Bowling Green departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Madisonville, Ky. He was a construction worker. The Edmonson County native was born to the late Robert Hick and Virgie Wells Hicks of Pine Grove, KY.

He is survived by his mother, Virgie Wells Hick of Pine Grove; four sons, Robert Hicks of Georgetown, Joshua Hicks of Morgantown, Chad Gent of Bowling Green and Johnny Hicks of Glasgow; one daughter, Lora Hicks of Glasgow; one sister, Gale Hicks of Bowling Green and several grandchildren.

Graveside services for Larry Wayne Hicks will be at 2PM Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Pine Grove Presbyterian Cemetery with interment to follow. Visitation will be after 11AM Wednesday at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel.