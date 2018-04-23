on 04/23/2018 |

Larry Wayne Martin age 46 of Glasgow passed away Friday April 20, 2018 in Allen County. He was a truck driver by occupation and the son of Lawrence Martin and Wanda Emberton of Glasgow.

He is survived by two sons Nicholas(Kristina)Martin of Smiths Grove and Christian Martin of Glasgow. A daughter Alexis Martin of Glasgow. A sister Laura(Tim)Murray of Scottsville. He is also survived by his parents Lawrence Martin and Wanda (Lynn ) Emberton. Two grandchildren Kenneth Abel Martin and Mason Ray Martin, and his fiancé Angela Stevens.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will be from 9:00 am Wednesday until time of service. Burial will be in the Edmonton Cemetery.