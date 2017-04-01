Larry Wayne “Mo” Massey, 67, of Brownsville passed away at 3:00 AM March 30, 2017 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired lab technician for Zeon Chemicals. He was a son of the late Howard Massey and Jewel Faye Webb Massey and the husband of the late Jean T. Hibbs Massey. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda F. Johnson.

Surviving are a son, Larry “Dugan” Massey (Jenny) of Brownsville; a daughter, Della Drake (Michael) of Louisville; a brother, Cecil Massey (Teresa) of Brownsville; a brother-in-law, James Johnson of Brownsville; five grandchildren, Isaiah Brown, Kailen Brown, Elijah Drake, Isabella Drake and Uriah Drake; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00-9:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home. No other services are scheduled.