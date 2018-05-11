Logo


LARUEN ANN RICH

on 11/05/2018 |

Lauren Ann Rich, age 25, of Bowling Green departed this life on Friday, November 2, 2018 at her residence. The Warren County native was born on September 8, 1993 to the late Jerry Wayne Rich and Michelle Kinser Rich of Bowling Green.

Lauren was a 2011 graduate of Warren East High School, and was of the Methodist faith.

Besides her mother, she leaves to honor her memory– three brothers, Terry Rich, Steven Rich and Greg Rich ; two sisters, Mary Beth Wilcoxson (Brian) and Jennifer Stevens; three uncles; two aunts; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Ava. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, David and Mildred Kinser and paternal grandparents, Carlene and Gladys Rich.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.

VISITATION

11 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

