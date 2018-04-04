Logo


LATEST NEWS AND UPDATES FROM THE GLASGOW PARKS AND REC DEPARTMENT

on 04/04/2018

Summer Day Camp Registration
Beginning April 16th, we will start taking registration for our Summer Day Camp program. Day Camp is broken into six weekly sessions throughout June and July with ages 5-7 held in June (11-15, 18-22, 25-29) and ages 8-10 held in July (9-13, 16-20, 23-27). Participants are allowed to register for one week out of each month and then they can be placed on the waiting list for other weeks. The cost is $45 per participant for each month.

Summer Day Camp will have weekly trips to Ralphie’s Fun Center, daily trips to the pool, weekly movie trips and lots of fun outdoor activities.

Adult Softball Registration
Starting April 9th, we will begin taking team registrations for our 2018 Adult Softball Leagues. This year we will be offering four different leagues; church men’s, church co-ed, co-ed and men’s. The cost will be determined after registration is completed and game schedules are made. We will have a coaches’ meeting on Wednesday May 30th at 5:30 pm at the Parks and Recreation office. Leagues will begin play on Monday June 4th. Registration is done by a team basis only, any individuals wanting to play will be placed on a list and contact their information will be given to the coach for each team.
For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty St.

