LATEST NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s top law enforcement agency is announcing a team to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state. Kentucky State Police will introduce the new Critical Incident Response Team on Wednesday in Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky House Republicans are demanding more than a public promise from Gov. Matt Bevin before they agree to overhaul the state’s driver’s licenses. House Republican Speaker Jeff Hoover said he wants Bevin to testify about the bill before a House committee and promise he will not veto it. Bevin vetoed a similar law last year.

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) – The Forest Service says it plans to conduct several prescribed burns this year at Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. Fire Management Specialist Todd Lerke says in a statement that officials plan to burn a total of about 940 acres in different sections of Land Between the Lakes, which manages more than 170,000 acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee as part of the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture’s public lands program.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – People convicted of crimes could no longer be automatically denied an occupational license issued by the state under sweeping reforms proposed by Republican leaders. Senate Bill 120 says a hiring or licensing authority cannot disqualify a person solely because of a criminal conviction, unless the board makes a connection between the conviction and the license being sought.