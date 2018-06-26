LATEST SPORTS HEADLINES

on 06/26/2018 |

2 aces face off in Philly…Cubs await word on Darvish…Mets might get Nimmo back

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aces Luis Severino and Jake Arrieta square off as the Yankees continue a series in Philadelphia. Severino has never faced the Phillies, and Arrieta is 3-1 in seven career starts against New York. The Yankees won the series opener last night in their first appearance at Citizens Bank Park since beating the Phillies in the 2009 World Series.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chicago Cubs might have further word on Yu Darvish after the Japanese ace said he felt soreness in his troubled triceps tendon following a minor league rehab start. Darvish hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 20 because of right triceps tendinitis. He threw five sharp innings for Class A South Bend yesterday, and was set to rejoin the Cubs during their series at Dodger Stadium.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets take a seven-game skid into tonight’s home game against Pittsburgh, but at least they may get their most productive hitter back. Brandon Nimmo has a sore right pinkie after getting hit by a pitch Sunday, but an MRI showed no broken bones and he is day to day. He didn’t start Monday but entered as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning and stayed in the game to play left field. The Mets have also lost 14 of 15 at home and are 13-25 at Citi Field this season.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series finals will get started a day late because of rainy weather in Omaha, Nebraska. Last night’s Game 1 of the best-of-three series between Arkansas and Oregon State was called off 90 minutes after the scheduled first pitch. It’s been rescheduled for tonight, with Game 2 tomorrow and, if necessary, Game 3 on Thursday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — John Daly has withdrawn from the U.S. Senior Open, citing a deteriorating knee condition. The 52-year-old two-time major champion went on Twitter to say the USGA turned down his request to use a golf cart, which could have been allowed under rules that conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The USGA says it offered Daly a chance to provide additional information about his condition. Daly says he never received such a request.