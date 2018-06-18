LATEST SPORTS HEADLINES

on 06/18/2018 |

Astros look for 12th-straight victory … FIFA rules against Pogba … Under 1 flag

UNDATED (AP) — The Astros are aiming for their 12th straight victory today, which would tie for the longest winning streak in franchise history set in 1999 and duplicated in 2004. Fresh off a 10-0 road trip to Texas, Oakland and Kansas City in which they outscored opponents 74-35, the World Series champions return to Minute Maid Park to take on Tampa Bay. Houston starter Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.40 ERA) leads the AL with 130 strikeouts; the Rays will start a reliever for the third straight game, with Ryne Stanek opening up.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Francisco Giants picked up a victory Sunday that could be the momentum needed to get a long stretch in the Bay Area off to a good start. Nick Hundley and Brandon Belt each hit two-run home runs and Chris Stratton pitched six solid innings to help the Giants avoid a three-game sweep at Los Angeles with a 4-1 victory over the Dodgers.

MOSCOW (AP) — Paul Pogba is no longer the scorer of France’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Australia on the weekend. FIFA says its panel of former coaches and players analyzing World Cup games judged that Australia defender Aziz Behich got the decisive final touch in the 81st minute.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Athletes from the rival Koreas will march together under a single flag in the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia. Today’s announcement by officials is another tension-easing step since last week’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The PGA Tour is putting Minnesota on its schedule for the first time under an agreement that elevates a PGA Tour Champions event. The 3M Open Fund will start its seven-year deal next summer.