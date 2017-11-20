Logo


LAURE LYNN RICHARDSON RAY

on 11/20/2017 |

Laure Lynn Richardson Ray, age 76, of Edmonton, died Friday, November 17, 2017, at Metcalfe County Health Care.

Born December 27, 1940 in Corpus Christi, TX, she was a daughter of the late Burl and Sylvia Schaefer Richardson and the widow of Dean Ray.

She was a nurse and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Becky Murray, Glasgow and Diana (Mike) Shive, Summer Shade; one son Tony Jones, Lincoln NE; one brother Frank  (Jo Anne) Richardson, Lubbock, TX; six grandchildren Tamara (Jamie) Hollinsworth, Tompkinsville, Miranda (Chris) Scott, Mt Hermon, Chrystal (David) Carson, Tompkinsville, McKenzie Jones, Lincoln NE, Brandon Sorensen, IL, Brennon Windskill, IL; and  five  great grandchildren, Brailynn Turner, Karleigh Hollinsworth, Maddox Sorensen, Charleigh Windskill and Zane Carson.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son Danny Jones and the father of her children Carl D Jones Jr.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, November 20, 2017, 3:00-8:00 and on Tuesday after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.

 

