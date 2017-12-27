on 12/27/2017 |

Lauvonne Garrett Woodward, 78 of Glasgow, died Tuesday, December 26th, 2017 after battling cancer and COPD. She was born in Bowling Green, KY the daughter of the late Noah and Exie Milam Garrett. She is one of 12 siblings.

She is preceded in death by her late husband Dr. Charles Turner Woodward. D.C., and her siblings Brenda Garrett, Betty Louise Lee, Mary Souders, Harold Garrett, Wilbur Garrett, and Donald Wayne Garrett.

Survivors include two sons, Todd Woodward (Lisa) of Glasgow, and Wells Woodward (Shelley) of Atlanta Georgia and two grandchildren Grant and Charlie Woodward. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters: Johnny Garrett (Mary Jane), Tommy Garrett (Carolyn), Larry Garrett (Cynthia), William Garrett (Linda), Paula Garrett, Georgia Hudson. She was currently a member of the First United Methodist Church, Glasgow, Ky. She also attended Columbia Ave. Church of Christ for a number of years where she taught Sunday School.

Some of her accomplishments include the following: High School Graduate of Bowling Green, KY; Working alongside her husband for 28 years as a receptionist and Therapy nurse. She earned her certification in x-ray technology from Kentucky School of Chiropractic Technology. She was the office manager of Innate Labs for many years. She was a longtime member of the Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club. She and her late husband were both highly involved in the local and State Democratic Party holding various positions in both groups. She was especially proud to be Glasgow’s first female pilot. Some of her passions and interests include painting, golfing, fashion, decorating and clowning.

Memorial services will be at the First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Green St., Glasgow, KY. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28th with a Celebration of Life to begin at 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Woodward chose cremation.