Ms. Lavena Mae (Webb) Clark of Celina, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Celina Health and Rehab in Celina, Tennessee, having attained the age of 86 years 8 months and 26 days. She was born on Tuesday, March 1, 1932 in Celina, Tennessee, the daughter of Savage and Stella (Crawford) Webb. She was a member of Rock Springs Church of Christ, a Graduate of Clay County High School Class of 1950, and worked as a beautician.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, D. C. Webb. She is survived by her son, James Clark (and Debbie), of Celina Tennessee, one sister, Grace Watson of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchild, Kelly Schraff (and Paul) of Jacksonville, Florida, great grandchildren Alexis, Charlie, and Tristan. Nieces, Susan Cross and Melissa Webb, Nephews, Danny Watson and Eric Webb.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Ken Miller and Bro. Jim Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in The Williams Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.