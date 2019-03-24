Logo


Lavern Kinslow Renick

on 03/24/2019
Lavern Kinslow Renick, 89, daughter of George Bethel (G.B.) and Stella Elizabeth Emerson Kinslow, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a long-time member of Shiloh General Baptist Church at Railton.  She was the wife of the late Rev. Thomas S. Renick and was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Milton Leon, Robert and Marshall Kinslow and a sister, Janice Marie Kinslow.

 

Survivors include 3 sons, Michael James, Lowell (Eva) and Nowell Renick and 1 daughter Belinda Carol (Jimmy) Hodges.  Several nieces, nephews and two sisters-in-law also survive.

 

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 2pm until 8pm and Tuesday morning until services.

 

