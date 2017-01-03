Laverne Garner, age 75, of Park City, KY, departed this life on Monday, January 2, 2017 in Horse Cave, KY. The Bowling Green, KY, native was born on October 10, 1941 to the late Guy Wilson and Edith Houchins Wilson. She was married to the late Michael Garner. Laverne was a certified nursing assistant and was a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Kirby Harper (Shari) of Park City, KY, Robbie Harper (Lenora) of Plano, KY, Tim Harper (Janet) of Chalybeate, KY; five grandchildren, Jodie Willenbecher, Todd Harper, Brittany Harper (Mike), Cody Harper, Dillon Harper; four great grandchildren, Cole Willenbecher, Cade Willenbecher, Kirbie Bonnema, Chase Bonnema; and two sisters Lois Houchin of Shepherdsville, KY, and Barbara Holder Pine Grove, KY.

Interment will be in Pine Grove Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 pm – 8 pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2017

10 am – 2 pm, Thursday, January 5, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Thursday, January 5, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel