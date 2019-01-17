on 01/17/2019 |

Laverne Mutter, 93, of Glasgow, died Wednesday January 16, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was born at Rocky Hill, KY the daughter of the late Joe Nuckols Mutter and Susan “Essie” Moore Mutter. Laverne was a seamstress and an employee of Handmacher for 42 years. She was a member of the South Fork Baptist Church.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Martha Mutter of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Young and four brothers, Raymond Mutter, E.M. Dick Mutter, Delton Mutter and Robert “Buck” Mutter.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5pm until 8pm and Saturday morning from 8am until time for the service.