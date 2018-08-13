Logo


LaVerne Pedigo Franklin

on 08/13/2018 |

LaVerne Pedigo Franklin, 93, Glasgow, formerly of Knob Lick, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 12, 2018.  LaVerne was born on March 8, 1925 at Big Meadow, a daughter of the late Omer Linton Pedigo and Annie Jewell Edwards Pedigo.  She was a homemaker and a farm wife to her husband of 67 ½ years, Kenneth Franklin, who preceded her in death May 29, 2011.  She enjoyed crocheting and playing pranks with her family.  She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters: Linda Martin and Elsie Shipley both of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Donna Jones and husband Tony of Tennessee, Robert Martin of Owensboro, Angela Martin of Glasgow, T. J. Garmon  of Owensboro, and Wayne Garmon and wife Sheila of Glasgow; two sisters: Maydell Johnson and Mary Gibson of Glasgow; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Shipley; and two brothers-in-law, William Johnson and Brooks Gibson.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continue Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

