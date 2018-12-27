Logo


LAVONNE ANDERSON

on 12/27/2018 |

Lavonne Anderson age 90 of Edmonton departed this life on Wednesday December 26, 2018 at Metcalfe Healthcare Center. She was the daughter of the late Evin Shirley and  Gladys Kidd Shirley. Mrs. Anderson was a toll attendant and of the baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

She is survived by three daughters; Shirley (Jackie) Anderson of Summer Shade, Cindy (Tommy) Garrett of Edmonton and Nancy (Ronnie) Jones of Center. Two sister-in-laws, Nadene Shirley of Knob Lick and Dewey Nell Pennington of Hot Springs. Six grandchildren Robbie Birdsell of Glasgow, Ryan Pilling of Edmonton, Jacob Pilling (Erin) of Glasgow, Dakota Jones of Center, Amanda Garrett of Glasgow and Ashley Nuckols (Ben) of Glasgow. Six great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Anderson and a brother Alton Shirley.

