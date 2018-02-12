Logo


Lavonne “Vonnie” (Spence) Spear

on 12/02/2018 |

Lavonne “Vonnie” (Spence) Spear, 71, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 30th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.
Vonnie was born in Carmi, IL on April 1, 1947, a daughter of the late Verla (Hillyard) and Vaughn Spence.
Vonnie worked as a hairdresser. She was a lifetime member of Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church.
On August 14, 1965, she married Edward T. Spear, who precedes her in death.
Vonnie is survived by two daughters, Brookie Archibald, of Inglis, FL; Mistie Timmons, and husband, Jeff of Fishers, IN; a son,Tony Spear, and wife, Danita of Gamaliel, KY; four grandchildren, Tehya, Tyler and Timothy Archibald and Bailey Timmons.
Vonnie is also survived by two sisters, Sherri Spence, of Tompkinsville, KY; Terri Humes, and husband, Clifford of Gamaliel, KY; a brother, William “Bill” Spence, and wife, Betty of Cecilia, KY.
Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018.
Visitation is Monday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

