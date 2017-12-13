Logo


Lawrence Kenneth Zamtuk

on 12/13/2017 |

Lawrence Kenneth Zamtuk, age 87 of Glasgow died Saturday at NHC Healthcare. Larry was born in Chicago, the son of Stanley and Helen Zamtuk. He was a graduate of Fenger High School in Chicago, with further studies at the Illinois Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago Masters Program.

Larry started his 40 year career with R.R. Donnelley and Sons as an Apprentice Roll tender and retired in 1990 as a Customer Service Group Manager in Glasgow. He was a key player in the startup of the Glasgow RRD Manufacturing Division. He served 5 years in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean conflict and was stationed at Groton, CT and in the north Atlantic Sea on the Coast Guard Cutter Half Moon. Larry had a zest for life and the outdoors. He met the love of his life, Betty Ann Mentz, on a canoe trip. They were married in November of 1955 and together they raised three children. He was a member of the Chicago Mountaineering Club with successful summits of Mt. Rainier, Maroon Bells and Teewinot.

Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Ann, and three children, Phillip Scott Zamtuk and Thomas Paul Zamtuk both of Glasgow, Jennifer Lee Ward of Garden Valley Idaho. Four grandchildren, Matthew Lawrence Ward, Heather Lee Ward and Jacob Alan Ward of Idaho and Carnesa Lakay Matthews of Cave City and three great grandchildren..

Larry chose cremation. No services are planned. Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

