Lawrence Paul “Shorty” Coffey 86 of Glasgow died Friday, April 14, 2017 at his residence. Born in Barren County he was the son of the late Lawrence D. and Julia Elizabeth Cary Coffey. Mr. Coffey was of the Christian faith and a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was retired from SKF Manufacturing and an auto mechanic.

Survivors include 3 daughters Nell Coffey Kidd, Rexanna Shirley (Chris) and Regina Myers all of Glasgow; his first wife Barbara Yvonne Myers of Tompkinsville, KY; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; 3 sisters Wilma Hogue of Glasgow, Juanita Strange of Bowling Green and Geneva Harvey of Indiana; a brother Calvin Coffey (Carol) of Cave City, Reed Mann whom he considered as a brother and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother James Walker Coffey.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Monday at the funeral home.