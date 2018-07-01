LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST KENTUCKY SPORTS RADIO AND IT’S HOSTS

on 01/07/2018 |

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – A U.S. district judge moved a lawsuit filed by NCAA basketball official John Higgins against Kentucky Sports Radio and its operators Matt Jones and Drew Franklin from Nebraska to Kentucky.

“The Court clearly lacks general jurisdiction over the defendants,” Judge Robert Rossiter wrote in his order, transferring the case to federal court in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Nebraska in October, alleges KSR and its operators, Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, caused harm to Higgins’ family and business by sharing Higgins’ personal and business information about his roofing company, Weatherguard, online and on radio broadcasts.

The suit calls for an award of damages in excess of $75,000.

Attorneys for Higgins had argued that Higgins would “face substantial obstacles to a fair trial in Kentucky,” in a brief in opposition to the motion filed by KSR and Jones and Franklin.

Higgins was a member of the officiating crew when UK lost to North Carolina in the 2017 Elite Eight.

In the days after the game, Higgins received death threats from fans and the social media pages for his business were crashed with bad reviews and comments. The lawsuit states Jones and Franklin repeatedly referenced Higgins, his business and the comments and reviews made by fans on radio broadcasts and online stories.

“After reviewing the Complaint and the affidavits, it is clear that none of the defendants are domiciled in Nebraska or exhibit constant and pervasive affiliations with the state,” Judge

Rossiter wrote. “While the show is available for download in Nebraska and the Website is accessible in Nebraska, these connections alone are insufficient for general jurisdiction.”

Jones and Franklin sought for dismissal of the lawsuit in November and in a Twitter post in October, Jones said the lawsuit was “frivolous and without any legal merit whatsoever.”

U.S. District Court in Eastern Kentucky will determine the outcome