LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT REACHED OVER RADIOACTIVE WASTE

Kentucky officials have reached a $168,000 settlement with one of the companies accused of being involved in the dumping of radioactive waste in an Appalachian landfill.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Friday it reached the settlement with Fairmont Brine Processing, which operates a wastewater treatment facility in West Virginia.

Kentucky officials accused Fairmont Brine of arranging for the disposal of radioactive waste in an Estill County landfill.

The state says Fairmont Brine contracted with a company called Advanced TENORM Services for the pickup, transportation, treatment and disposal of the waste. The state says some of the waste ended up in Blue Ridge Landfill in Estill County.

The state says Fairmont Brine denied all liability but agreed to pay the $168,000 civil penalty over a 30-month period.