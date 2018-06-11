Logo


LEADERS SPEAK UP ON NEW MAKE UP OF AMBULANCE BOARD

on 11/06/2018

After last night’s special-called ambulance board meeting, it’s official. TJ Samson has offered to pay the difference in what is left over after Metcalfe County pays 20 percent of the deficit, Barren County pays a cost-accounting percentage, and TJ Samson Hospital pays 20%. With the new look of the board going from 10 members to 6 in 2019, Barren County will have three representatives, TJ Samson Hospital will have 2 representatives, and Metcalfe County will have just one. I ask Metcalfe Judge-Executive Greg Wilson on how he felt about the new make-up of the ambulance board.

      110618wilson

With the new make-up, the city of Glasgow is not guaranteed a position on the board, although Glasgow Mayor, Dick Doty, hoped that the county would appoint someone from the city.

      110618doty

