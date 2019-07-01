Logo


LEAH ELIZABETH CARTER

on 01/07/2019 |

Leah Elizabeth Carter, 19, of Gamaliel passed away December 31, 2018 due to an accident.

She was born January 22, 1999 in Bowling Green, KY to Laura Wallace McCarty and the late Kelly Carter. She was a member of HOSA, a CNA Student at South Central Technology College in Glasgow, employed at The Palace in Red Boiling Springs and a member of Gamaliel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her mother and step-father: Laura and Gary McCarty of Gamaliel, half- brother: Justin Bowenbecker, half-sister: LeAnna Weist of Jacksonville, FL, step-sister: Jennifer Leigh Simmons of Portland, TN, grandparents: Betty Sue Wallace of Gamaliel, Betty York of Nashville, TN, uncles and aunts: Mark and Dinah Wallace of Ft. Run, Jim and Lynn Bushong of Nashville, TN, Dr. Michael Carter and Terri Lynn of Tompkinsville, step-aunt and uncle: Wayne and Kaye McCarty of Franklin, KY, cousins: Ashton and Andrea Wallace of Nashville, TN, Dr. Allison Raines of Paducah, John Michael Carter of London, KY, Caroline Carter of Bowling Green, KY, Cassidy Carter of Lexington, KY and Ashton Bushong of Nashville, TN.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by grandfathers: Sartin Wallace and William Carter.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 9 at 1:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 9:00 PM on Tuesday, January 8 and after 7:30 AM on Wednesday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

Memorials are suggested to the Gamaliel VFD Leah Carter Fund for Rescue and Recovery.

 

