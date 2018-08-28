Logo


LEAMON ELMORE, JR

on 08/28/2018

Leamon Elmore, Jr., age 76, of Clarkson, KY, passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Radcliff Veterans Center in Radcliff, KY. He was a retired solider in the U.S. Army who served during the Vietnam era, after which he worked for the Department of Defense Naval Ordinance.

He was the son of the late Leamon Elmore, Sr. and the husband of the late Martha Belle Goodman Elmore.  He was preceded in death by a daughter, Valorie Garrison.

He is survived by two sons, James Martin and Michael Jones (and wife Nancy), both of Louisville, KY; one son-in-law, Garry Garrison, of Clarkson, KY; one granddaughter, Marissa Adams (and husband Stephen) of Louisville, KY; and two great-grandchildren, Heidi and Henry Adams.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, August 30, at Brooks Funeral Home; 50 Main Street; Munfordville, KY.  Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. CT on Thursday at the funeral home.  Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

