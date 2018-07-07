LEBANON MAN FOUND THAT HAD BEEN MISSING FOR OVER A YEAR

on 07/07/2018 |

Kentucky State Police say a missing Lebanon man has been found and taken into custody.

Less than one week ago, Kentucky State Police sent out a release asking for assistance in locating 39 year old Shane Wright, of Lebanon. Wright, hadn’t been seen in over a year. The last time was in early June of 2017 when he checked himself out of Eastern State Hospital in Lexington.

Kentucky State Police say that Wright was located by Falmouth Police Department on July 6th, 2018 at 8:41 AM CST and arrested on outstanding warrants . Wright was lodged in the Pendelton County Jail.