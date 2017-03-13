Lee Logan, 91 of Bowling Green died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Signature

Health Care

The Warren County native was a son of the late Robert and Maggie Pearl

Booker Logan and is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Graham Logan. He

was a press operator for Hinton Cleaners and a member of Boiling Springs

Church of Christ.

His survivors include his son, Darrell Lee Logan; two granddaughters, Sondra

Melissa Spalding and Jennifer Denise Mahnke; one brother, Louis Logan; two

sisters, Frances Shaw and Patricia Green; four nieces, Dora Cowles and

husband William, Connie Colson and husband Marc, Eva Graham Meredith and Eva

S. Graham; one nephew, Wayne Graham and wife Becky.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green

Chapel with burial in Pine Grove Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation 10:00

a.m. -1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral hom