LEGISLATIVE ETHICS COMMISSION COULD INVESTIGATE SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS ABOUT 4 KENTUCKY HOUSE MEMBERS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Republican leaders in the Kentucky House could allow the Legislative Ethics Commission to take over their investigation into sexual harassment allegations that led to four House members to enter into a settlement with a female staffer and forced House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, to resign his leadership post.

The investigation, currently being handled by an outside law firm, is expected to submit a report next week, according to Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect.

“Next week, I expect Middleton Reutlinger will fulfill its forecast of providing a preliminary investigatory report,” Osborne said in a statement on Friday. “There is a strong likelihood we will turn this over to Legislative Ethics at that time, but I want to see the report and get their advice before making the final decision.”

Hoover resigned as speaker on Nov. 5 but kept his House seat. He admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to his accuser but has denied sexual harassing anyone.

State Rep. Jim Wayne, D-Louisville, filed a complaint with the Legislative Ethics Commission this week asking if Hoover and three other Republican representatives violated legislative ethics code by secretly settling the woman’s claims.

The three other Republicans in his complaint are Reps. Jim DeCeasre of Rockfield, Brian Linder of Dry Ridge and Michael Meredith of Brownsville. Media reports have also identified Hoover Chief of Staff Ginger Wills as parties in the settlement.

Osborne said he met with the ethics commission staff on Monday to “discuss the process for transitioning the investigation begun by Middleton Reutlinger. When the preliminary report comes back to us from our independent counsel, we will make a decision about next steps.”

On Thursday, Legislative research Commission Executive Director David A. Byerman said no public funding was used to settle sexual harassment claims during his two years in the position and, in fact, said money could not be spent without approval of the commission in an open meeting.