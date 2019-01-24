LEGISLATURE WILL LOOK AT MARIJUANA

on 01/24/2019 |

The 2019 General Assembly has seen bills filed to legalize medical marijuana, to totally legalize it, and now one to decriminalize possession of small amounts of the drug.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, said his legislation would make having less than an ounce of pot a violation instead of a misdemeanor charge, and result in a citation similar to that of a speeding ticket.

“It just seems like the right thing to do in a commonwealth with limited resources is to direct our attention to something more serious, like cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth,” he said, “and not focus so much on small quantities of marijuana.”

Higdon notes current state law gives police discretion to either arrest or cite those possessing less than 5 grams of marijuana, a little less than a quarter of an ounce.

“All this does is basically say you shall give them a ticket,” he said.

According to Higdon, the measure could also reduce the prison population at county jails for those awaiting trial on marijuana possession charges and save counties the cost of housing the accused.

Under Higdon’s bill, the penalty for a person 18 or older possessing less than an ounce of marijuana would be $100 or 15 hours of community service, unless the offense occurs at an elementary or secondary school, where it would be $250 o5 30 hours of community service, in lieu of a fine. The fines would be pre-payable, like many traffic tickets.

The measure would also remove imposition of a drug paraphernalia charge, for cases in which there is less than an ounce of marijuana.

Higdon said he has received some feedback on his proposal, some positive.