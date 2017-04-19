Ms. Leigh Ann Rice, of Franklin, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at her residence in Franklin, Kentucky, having attained the age of 42 years, 5 months, and 14 days. She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on Monday, November 4, 1974, the daughter of Samuel Rice and Pat (Adcock) Rice. She was of Baptist faith, a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, and an Accountant.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Elmer and Ruby Adcock, and her paternal grandparents, Willie and Ann Rice.

She is survived by her father, Samuel (and Deborah) Rice of Burkesville, Kentucky, her mother, Pat Rice of Nashville, Tennessee, her son, Samuel P. Rice of Burkesville, Kentucky, her siblings, Megan (and Dennis) Sells, Celeste (and Kenny) Brown, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Morgan Staley (and Kyle Willis), and Jessica Cossell, both of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Burkesville Baptist Church in Burkesville, Kentucky (372 North Main St, Burkesville, KY 42717) with Dr. Mark Shelton and Bro. Dennis Sells officiating. Burial will be in the Rice Family Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017 after which she will lie in repose at Burkesville Baptist Church until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to the Samuel P. Rice College Fund (c/o Citizens Bank of Cumberland County, P. O. Box 810, Burkesville, Kentucky) in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.