on 04/19/2018 |

Lela Elizabeth Hopkins Pitcock “Nanny” Pottinger, 88, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Dewey Leslie and Etta Evelyn Billingsley Hopkins. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by one daughter: Linda Pitcock Freeze; one step-daughter: Karen Pottinger Brassine; five grandchildren: Jennifer Arbogast (Stan), Christy Foor (Billy), Leslie Springston (Eric), Hilarie Spalding (Will) and Coy Rigdon; ten great-grandchildren: Jessie Clark (Alex Garland), Joseph Arbogast, Shayla Arbogast, Landon Foor, Cheyenne Foor, Madison Foor, Lela Springston, Graham Springston, Ally Wynn Springston and Anderson Spalding; two brothers: Edgar Ewing Hopkins (Betty) and Paul Hopkins (Mary); special caregiver: Heather Robinson; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands: Terrell Dean Pitcock and Jesse O. Pottinger; one son: Dennis Pitcock; one brother: Edward Marshel Hopkins.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.