Lela Marie Kingrey 91 of Glasgow died Friday, July 07, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. She was born in Monroe County the daughter of the late Edgar Hale Guffey and Annis L. Guffey. Mrs. Kingrey was a former sales clerk at J. C. Penny in Glasgow and was a Baptist by faith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Caswell Kingrey, a brother Clifton Guffey and a sister Chloe Guffey.

She is survived 4 sons, Larry Kingrey (Paula), Daryl Kingrey (Lucille), Danny Kingrey (Ginny) and Greg Kingrey (Robin Crews) all of Glasgow; 11 grandchildren Amy Wright (Mitch), Ashley Bowles, Matt Kingrey (Shira), Chrissy Kingrey, Mike Irwin (Amy), Kasey Clay, Wesley Kingrey, Carrie Miller, Adam Kingrey, Jude Kingrey and Brian Lyle; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Geneva Smith of Glasgow and Ann Black (Fred) of Virginia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm until 8pm and Monday morning until time for the service.