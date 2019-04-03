on 03/04/2019 |

Lela Smith, 77 of Munfordville passed away Saturday at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Moses & Leona Sturgeon Hayes and the wife of the late Randolph Smith.

Mrs. Smith was a farmer’s wife, a homemaker and a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons-

Wavie Smith, Randy Smith and Joey Smith all of Munfordville

Three grandchildren-Joseph Smith, Randy Smith, Jr. & wife Adriana and Joshua Smith

Step-granddaughter-Malia Zamora

Two sisters-Bernice McGovern & hus. Harold of Munfordville

Charlene Sexton & hus. Bobby of Louisville

She was preceded in death by three sisters Birdie, Geraldine & Emma Mae Hayes and by four brothers

Noah, Gilbert, Moses, Jr. and an infant.

Funeral services for Lela Smith will be 1pm Tuesday at the Center Point Baptist Church with Bro. Brad Davis officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm and Tuesday from 8am-12:30pm at the Sego Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery.