LELAND RUDOLPH RUTHERFORD

on 01/17/2018 |

Leland Rudolph Rutherford II, 56, of Bowling Green, KY, died Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Indianapolis, IN the son of the late Leland R. Rutherford and Ramona Shank Rutherford.

Survivors include 4 sisters Carolyn Rutherford, Sherrie Rutherford, Christina Merlow (J.P.) all of Glasgow and Donna Rutherford of Horse Cave; 3 brothers John Rutherford (Peggy) of Edmonton, Edwin Rutherford of Lucas and Brian Rutherford (Sharity) of Horse Cave; 1 uncle J.D. Rutherford (Daisy) of Cave City; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The Rutherford family chose cremation and a graveside service will be schedule later. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

