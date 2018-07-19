Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LENA ANN BOTTS GILLENWATER

on 07/19/2018 |

Lena Ann (Botts) Gillenwater, 96, formerly of Lovington, Illinois, passed away in Imboden Creek Nursing Home in Decatur, Illinois, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm with family at bedside.

She was born on May 26, 1922 in Monroe County, KY to the late William Earlie and Pearliza (Smith) Botts. She married Don Mitchell Gillenwater on September 3, 1946, and they had five children. She attended the Lovington United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family, and never met a stranger! Her favorite past times were playing the guitar, singing, listening to music, and dancing!

She is survived by son, Mervin Gillenwater (Pat) of Effingham, IL; daughters, Marjorie Broutin (Richard) of Lovington, IL, Marcella Shinneman (Dave) of Cedar Park, Texas, Marcia Gregory (Everett) of San Antonio, Texas, Michelle St. Pierre (Todd) of Cerro Gordo, Illinois; eleven grandchildren, Richard E. Broutin, Margo Hess, Matt Gillenwater (Susan), Cheri Beasley (Mike), Ryan Jent (Sonya), Dustin Gregory, Jordan Gregory, Gabrien Gregory, Jessica St. Pierre, Hannah Sawyer (Josh), Josie St. Pierre, seven great-grandchildren Sheldon Gee (Cortney), AJ Gee, Megan Wold (Jake), Amanda Benz, Dylan Benz, Max Gillenwater, Owen Gillenwater, three great-great granddaughters, Sophia Carter, Presleigh Jent, Zoey Wold, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, special friend William Little, brothers, Cecil Botts and Kenneth Botts, sister, Vernie Botts, and many special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00 am at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, with burial to follow in Harlan Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am – 11:00 am Friday, at Strode Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, IL.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LENA ANN BOTTS GILLENWATER”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

FREDA LIKENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/19 0%
High 89° / Low 70°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/20 80%
High 86° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/21 60%
High 85° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.