on 07/19/2018 |

Lena Ann (Botts) Gillenwater, 96, formerly of Lovington, Illinois, passed away in Imboden Creek Nursing Home in Decatur, Illinois, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm with family at bedside.

She was born on May 26, 1922 in Monroe County, KY to the late William Earlie and Pearliza (Smith) Botts. She married Don Mitchell Gillenwater on September 3, 1946, and they had five children. She attended the Lovington United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family, and never met a stranger! Her favorite past times were playing the guitar, singing, listening to music, and dancing!

She is survived by son, Mervin Gillenwater (Pat) of Effingham, IL; daughters, Marjorie Broutin (Richard) of Lovington, IL, Marcella Shinneman (Dave) of Cedar Park, Texas, Marcia Gregory (Everett) of San Antonio, Texas, Michelle St. Pierre (Todd) of Cerro Gordo, Illinois; eleven grandchildren, Richard E. Broutin, Margo Hess, Matt Gillenwater (Susan), Cheri Beasley (Mike), Ryan Jent (Sonya), Dustin Gregory, Jordan Gregory, Gabrien Gregory, Jessica St. Pierre, Hannah Sawyer (Josh), Josie St. Pierre, seven great-grandchildren Sheldon Gee (Cortney), AJ Gee, Megan Wold (Jake), Amanda Benz, Dylan Benz, Max Gillenwater, Owen Gillenwater, three great-great granddaughters, Sophia Carter, Presleigh Jent, Zoey Wold, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, special friend William Little, brothers, Cecil Botts and Kenneth Botts, sister, Vernie Botts, and many special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00 am at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, with burial to follow in Harlan Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am – 11:00 am Friday, at Strode Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, IL.